CD&R-backed Cornerstone acquires MAC Metal Architectural

MAC Metal Architectural is a Saint-Hubert, Quebec-based designer and manufacturer of pre-painted steel siding and roofing.

Based in Cary, North Carolina, Cornerstone Building Brands is a manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings

It expects the acquisition of MAC Metal to be accretive through margin expansion, market share growth and manufacturing leverage

Cornerstone was taken private last year by CD&R in an all-cash deal valued at about $5.8 billion

Cornerstone Building Brands, a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), has acquired MAC Metal Architectural, a Saint-Hubert, Quebec-based designer and manufacturer of pre-painted steel siding and roofing. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

MAC Metal serves the North American residential and commercial markets and has about 100 employees dedicated to the business.

Based in Cary, North Carolina, Cornerstone Building Brands is a manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings.

Cornerstone expects the acquisition of MAC Metal to be accretive through margin expansion, market share growth and manufacturing leverage.

“The acquisition of MAC Metal Architectural expands our leading exteriors portfolio with value-added, residential-focused metal siding and roofing products that offer premium aesthetic design and durability solutions for our customers,” said Rose Lee, president and CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands, in a statement. “This business increases our exposure to a fast-growing product segment that also leverages our existing manufacturing expertise.”

Cornerstone was taken private last year by CD&R in an all-cash deal valued at about $5.8 billion, including the assumption of debt.

CD&R is a private equity firm with offices in New York and London. Since its inception in 1978, the firm has invested more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion.