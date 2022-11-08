CD&R-backed Epicor buys assets from Evron Computer Systems

The acquisition of Evron’s dedicated consulting practice and customer experience software expands the Epicor make, move, and sell capabilities to help customers optimize business operations and drive growth

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired Epicor in 2020 in a deal valued at $4.7 billion

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice-backed Epicor announced it has acquired professional services assets from Evron Computer Systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Toronto, Evron is a regional information technology products and services provider. Austin, Texas-based Epicor provides managed information technology services, consulting, implementation, customization and software development to hundreds of organizations across North America.

The acquisition of Evron’s dedicated consulting practice and customer experience software expands the Epicor make, move, and sell capabilities to help customers optimize business operations and drive growth, according to Epicor.

“We’re very excited to welcome Evron’s Epicor practice to Epicor,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy in a statement. “The combination of Evron’s highly skilled Epicor experts with the broader resources of the Epicor product, professional services, and customer care teams will bring a depth of experience and know-how to help our customers in Canada continue to succeed.”

CD&R acquired Epicor in October 2020 in a deal valued at $4.7 billion.

Headquartered in New York, CD&R targets investments in five industries: technology, industrials, healthcare, consumer, and financial services. It has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies.