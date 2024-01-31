CD&R invests in Foundation Building Materials

FBM's existing backer American Securities will continue to own a majority stake in FBM.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to CD&R, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to American Securities on the transaction

RBC Capital Markets LLC served as financial advisor to FBM

FBM was founded in 2011

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has acquired a significant ownership stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc, a Santa Ana, California-based distributor of specialty building products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We have long admired FBM and have tremendous respect for the business Ruben and his team have built,” said Nate Sleeper, CEO of CD&R in a statement. “We look forward to supporting FBM through its next phase of growth and to partnering with American Securities.”

Founded in 1978, CD&R invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets.