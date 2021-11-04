CD&R names Griffiths as CFO

Prior to joining CD&R, Griffiths served for 22 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was a partner in the firm’s U.S. deals practice.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced today the appointment of Jillian Griffiths as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Griffiths joined CD&R in 2015 as a Partner serving as Chief Operating Officer. Over the past six years she has successfully led the Firm’s initiative to elevate the capabilities and sophistication of its operations, finance, legal & compliance, human capital, office administrative services, and technology teams. In her new role as CFO, Ms. Griffiths will continue to lead the Firm’s finance, information technology, and office administrative services.

Prior to joining CD&R, Ms. Griffiths served for 22 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was a partner in the firm’s U.S. Deals practice, specializing in financial due diligence. She participated in over 150 transactions, dedicating a majority of her time advising private equity firms, including CD&R, as well as public companies across a wide variety of industries. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Miami University.

“We strive to constantly evolve the capabilities of our finance function as the scope and complexity of our activities increase along with demands for reporting, transparency, and security,” said Nate Sleeper, CD&R’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past six years at the Firm and at PwC before that, Jillian has effectively managed a wide range of challenging projects and delivered exceptional results. We look forward to the next chapter of her leadership as our CFO.”

Ms. Griffiths succeeds Theresa Gore, who has chosen to shift from her present role to one that allows her greater flexibility and at the same time provides a smooth transition of the finance function.

“We also want to recognize Theresa for her substantial contributions to the Firm and its finance function over the last 27 years. We are grateful that she will continue to be engaged with us,” Mr. Sleeper said.

