CD&R names Machida as managing director of portfolio talent

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has appointed Jenny Machida as managing director of portfolio talent.

Most recently, she was a partner at PwC where she led the practice that advises private equity clients on their talent decisions and the alignment of leaders and teams behind a value creation plan. Prior to that, Machida was a partner and managing director at private equity firm IMB Partners. Before IMB, Machida was co-founder, chief business officer and board chair at Sevident, medical diagnostic technology startup.

“We are focused on building capabilities that will enable CD&R to bring additional data and insights to critical talent decisions in our investments,” said Orla Beggs, CD&R partner in a statement. “We are excited to add Jenny to the team as we believe that the breadth of her experience and depth of her commitment to building and enhancing organizational talent will bolster the firm’s ability to address the evolving leadership and organizational needs across our portfolio.”

Founded in 1978, CD&R invests in a various industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets.