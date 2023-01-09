CD&R taps Glaser as operating partner

In his new role, Glaser will source new investments and support portfolio company management teams

Earlier in his career, Glaser acted as the president and chief operating officer of Willis’ risk solutions business

Also, he has served in senior roles at AIG leading its UK and Ireland business and AIG Global Energy

CD&R has named Dan Glaser as an operating partner.

In his new role, Glaser will source new investments and support portfolio company management teams.

Glaser is a former president and CEO of Marsh McLennan. Earlier in his career, Glaser acted as the president and chief operating officer of Willis’ risk solutions business and served in senior roles at AIG leading its UK and Ireland business and AIG Global Energy.

“With his over 40 years of financial services operating experience, I believe Dan will have a very significant impact on our ability to source, evaluate and manage opportunities in the financial services sector,” said CD&R Co-President Rick Schnall in a statement. “His reputation for operational excellence precedes him, and we believe his expertise will greatly benefit our firm.” CD&R Partner and Financial Services vertical leader David Winokur added, “I could not be more excited to be partnering with Dan to build CD&R’s Financial Services vertical into an industry leading platform.”

CD&R targets a variety of sectors that include industrials, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services. Since its inception in 1978, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion.