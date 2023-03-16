CD&R taps Hayes as operating advisor

In his role, he will focus across the industrials sector.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has named John Hayes as an operating advisor. In his role, he will focus across the industrials sector.

Hayes is the former chairman and CEO of Ball Corporation. Hayes also led the company’s acquisition of Rexam Plc for $8.5 billion in 2016.

“John has demonstrated a track record of driving growth and operational excellence, as well as a focus on team-building and culture, that we believe will be valuable to CD&R funds,” said CD&R CEO Nate Sleeper, in a statement. “We believe that our investments, portfolio companies and management teams will benefit from these capabilities.”

Hayes began his career in the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers.

Based in New York City, CD&R was founded in 1978.