CD&R taps Porter as operating advisor

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has named Jonathan Porter as an operating advisor to CD&R funds.

In this role, Porter will support CD&R in identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities in healthcare information technology, software and tech-enabled services businesses.

Porter is the former chief product officer at Bright Health Group. Porter has also served as CEO of DocSquad and is the former chief product officer at athenahealth. Prior to his time with Bright Health Group and athenahealth, Porter founded and led Healthcare Data Services.

“Jon is a seasoned healthcare executive with experience growing market-leading companies,” said Ravi Sachdev, a CD&R partner, in a statement. “We believe his knowledge and expertise represent an excellent fit with our culture and commitment to supporting transformative companies that are enabling the development of advanced technologies and improving the lives of patients. We look forward to collaborating with Jon to expand CD&R’s portfolio across this compelling sector.”

With offices in New York and London, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $46 billion in over 120 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $190 billion.