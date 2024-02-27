CD&R taps Starr as operating advisor

In this role, Starr will work with CD&R's consumer team to advise the funds' consumer businesses.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has named Leslie Starr as an operating advisor.

Most recently, Starr was executive vice president of supply strategy and transformation for Advance Auto Parts from March 2017 until her retirement in December 2018. From 2008 to 2017, she was senior vice president of PepsiCo Supply Chain with responsibility for Frito Lay’s North American Supply Chain. She has also held numerous executive roles over her 31 years with PepsiCo after beginning her career with Proctor and Gamble.

“Leslie has a demonstrated ability to enable growth and achieve operational excellence that aligns well with CD&R’s disciplined investment strategy,” said J.L. Zrebiec, CD&R partner in a statement. “We believe Leslie’s extensive knowledge and experience helping global businesses operate more efficiently and at lower cost will be instrumental to the CD&R funds as we continue to identify value creation opportunities and expand our capabilities in the consumer sector.”

With offices in New York and London, CD&R was founded in 1978. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets.