CenterGate backs car repair parts manufacturer TransGo

CenterGate Capital has made an investment in TransGo, an El Monte, California-based maker of replacement valve body repair kits and related productions for automatic transmissions. No financial terms were disclosed.

President John Landry will continue to lead TransGo.

On the deal, Michael Smith, a managing director at CenterGate Capital, said in a statement, “John and the TransGo team have grown the Company by providing innovative products to their customers who require the highest levels of product reliability and customer service. We are excited to partner with TransGo to support their growth.”

CenterGate Capital was represented by McGuireWoods LLP in the transaction.

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to TransGo in the transaction.

TransGo was established in 1959.

Based in Austin, CenterGate Capital invests in lower middle market. The private equity firm is managing over $740 million.