CenterGate invests in federal government print services provider Cartridge Technologies

DC Advisory served as financial advisor to CTI in the transaction

CTI was established in 1990

Based in Austin, CenterGate Capital is managing over $740 million

CenterGate Capital has made an investment in Rockville, Maryland-based Cartridge Technologies, a managed print services provider to U.S. federal government agencies. No financial terms were disclosed.

CTI CEO Colin Murphy will continue to lead the company.

On the deal, Tim Liu, managing director at CenterGate Capital, said in a statement, “Colin and the CTI team have grown the Company by providing an innovative, technology-enabled service to its customers who require the highest levels of service and security. We are excited to partner with CTI to help them continue the execution of their growth plan.”

CenterGate Capital was represented by McGuireWoods LLP in the transaction.

