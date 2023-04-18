CenterOak-backed CollisionRight buys auto repair business D’s Paint & Body

D's consists of three shops in Peoria, Illinois, Action Collision, a three-shop operator in Euclid, Ohio and Severn Auto Body, which consists of three shops in Annapolis, Maryland.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, CollisionRight is a regional multi-shop operator of auto body repair services

CollisionRight was formed in 2020

CenterOak invests in the middle market

CollisionRight, which is backed by CenterOak Partners, has acquired D’s Paint & Body, an auto repair business. No financial terms were disclosed.

D’s consists of three shops in Peoria, Illinois, Action Collision, a three-shop operator in Euclid, Ohio and Severn Auto Body, which consists of three shops in Annapolis, Maryland.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, CollisionRight is a regional multi-shop operator of auto body repair services.

Since CollisionRight’s formation in 2020, the company’s network has expanded to more than 80 repair centers across nine states including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“This is a milestone for CollisionRight as we continue to execute our expansion strategy,” said Jason Sutherland, co-managing partner of CenterOak, in a statement. “The Company has grown revenue five-fold since formation while developing a strong team and operational infrastructure to support continued growth.”

CenterOak invests in the middle market. Based in Dallas, CenterOak has managed over $2.4 billion of equity capital commitments.