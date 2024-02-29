CenterOak-backed Shamrock Environmental acquires waste services firm JG Environmental

JG represents Shamrock’s fifth acquisition since 2020 under CenterOak ownership

Shamrock Environmental, which is backed by CenterOak Partners, has acquired JG Environmental, a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based provider of waste solidification, waste management, waste transportation, and industrial services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Shamrock is a provider of essential environmental services.

Shamrock is led by CEO Terry Healy.

“The acquisition of JG enables Shamrock to provide comprehensive environmental services on the East Coast from Florida to Pennsylvania,” said Jason Sutherland, a managing partner of CenterOak in a statement. “JG’s focus on developing permitted waste processing facilities to meet the recurring service and disposal needs of local customers complements an identical approach at Shamrock.”

Based in Dallas, CenterOak Partners invests in middle market companies. The firm invests in consumer services, business services and industrial growth companies.

Correction: An earlier version of this news report and headline misspelled JG Environmental. It has since been corrected.