CenterOak-backed Turf Masters Brand promotes Clift to CEO

Turf Masters Brands Inc, which is backed by CenterOak Partners, has promoted Jon Clift to CEO.

Roswell, Georgia-based Turf Masters Brands is a provider of recurring residential lawn care services.

Most recently, Clift was chief operating officer of Turf Masters Brands.

Former CEO and Turf Masters Lawncare, LLC founder Andy Kadrich will remain on the company’s board of directors and continue to serve as a senior advisor.

“Jon has made a meaningful impact since joining our team and I am confident he is the right person to lead the company as we continue to scale,” said Kadrich in a statement. “His experience and recognized leadership in the sector will help as we continue our plan to invest in our existing markets and to acquire passionate, talented and customer service-focused operators in the residential lawn services industry.”

Based in Dallas, CenterOak invests in the industrial, consumer, and business services sectors.