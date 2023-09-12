CenterOak recaps Guardian Access Solutions

The current management team will continue to lead Guardian.

Based in Dallas, CenterOak Partners invests in the middle market

CenterOak was founded in 2014

CenterOak Partners has recapitalized Nashville-based Guardian Access Solutions, a provider of maintenance, repair, and installation of exterior access control equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

The current management team will continue to lead Guardian following CenterOak’s investment.

“Guardian has a strong reputation for providing high-quality, specialized service to its commercial, industrial and government customers,” said Mark Langer, managing director of CenterOak in a statement. “We are excited to back the Company’s plan to expand service line capabilities, add technical and sales resources and strategically grow Guardian’s footprint in current and new markets.”

Based in Dallas, CenterOak Partners invests in the middle market. CenterOak was founded in 2014.