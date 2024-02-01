CenterSquare Investment Management taps Van Beelen as COO

In this role, she will be responsible for driving operational excellence and innovation throughout the firm.

Prior to joining CenterSquare, Van Beelen was a managing director and senior product specialist at alternative asset manager Magnetar Capital

Before that, she was the head of alternatives product management for nearly eight years at SECOR Asset Management

Based in suburban Philadelphia, CenterSquare has about $13 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023

CenterSquare Investment Management has named Christina Van Beelen as chief operating officer.

In this role, she will be responsible for driving operational excellence and innovation throughout the firm.

Prior to joining CenterSquare, she was a managing director and senior product specialist at alternative asset manager Magnetar Capital. Before that, she was the head of alternatives product management for nearly eight years at SECOR Asset Management. Before SECOR, she was chief operating officer of global distribution at Citadel Investment Group and Head of North American Fund of Funds coverage at Goldman Sach Asset Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christina to our team. Her wealth of operational knowledge and extensive history in alternative asset management will play a pivotal role in elevating our processes to new heights,” said CenterSquare CEO and Chief Investment Officer Todd Briddell in a statement. “As CenterSquare continues to grow, Christina’s arrival presents a captivating opportunity to bolster innovation throughout our firm. Her expertise and fresh perspective will undoubtedly contribute to shaping an even more dynamic future for our organization, and we look forward to the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Based in suburban Philadelphia, CenterSquare has about $13 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023.