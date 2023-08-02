Centre Partners-backed Alliance Mobile buys AT&T retailer TWE

With this acquisition, Alliance Mobile is now the second largest AT&T national authorized retailer with stores in 21 states primarily in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Southeast regions.

Alliance Mobile, which is backed by Centre Partners, has acquired The Wireless Experience Group, an AT&T retailer headquartered in Manahawkin, New Jersey. No financial terms were disclosed.

TWE was founded in 1997.

“The acquisition of TWE represents a major milestone for Alliance Mobile, as it builds a preeminent AT&T National Authorized Retailer platform,” said Alliance Mobile CEO Matt Sharrak in a statement. “TWE has consistently delivered impressive growth, and we are very excited to welcome TWE to Alliance Mobile. Both organizations have a deep commitment to customer satisfaction and together we can continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers.”

Centre Partners targets the consumer and healthcare sectors. Founded in 1986, Centre Partners invests in the middle market.