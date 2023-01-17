Centre Partners-backed IMA Group acquires Clinical Trials of America

Based in Tarrytown, New York, The IMA Group is a provider of medical and psychological screening and evaluation services and clinical research site network.

The transaction marks the seventh acquisition the IMA Group’s clinical research division has completed since 2018 and the 15th total acquisition within the company in the same period

Dr. Jeb Andrews joins the IMA clinical research team as senior regional director of operations

He will continue to lead the CTA sites while serving as a sub-investigator

The IMA Group, which is backed by Centre Partners, has acquired Monroe, Louisiana-based Clinical Trials of America, a clinical trials company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The addition of CTA is a natural fit for our organization, expanding our clinical network and adding a large, scalable research business that further differentiates us to sponsors and contract research organizations for fast startup, quick enrollment and high-quality outcomes,” said Dr. Mark Weinberger, president and CEO of The IMA Group in a statement. “Our clinical research division has grown more than 300 percent during the past three years. CTA’s integrated physician practice research model and focus on recruiting diverse patients ideally fits with IMA Clinical Research’s vision and growth trajectory.”

The transaction marks the seventh acquisition the IMA Group’s clinical research division has completed since 2018 and the 15th total acquisition within the company in the same period.

Dr. Jeb Andrews joins the IMA clinical research team as senior regional director of operations. He will continue to lead the CTA sites while serving as a sub-investigator. Dr. Andrews also will assist with new site development and principal investigator onboarding for IMA Clinical Research.

Based in Tarrytown, New York, The IMA Group is a provider of medical and psychological screening and evaluation services and clinical research site network.