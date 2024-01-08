Centre Partners scoops up roofing service provider Quick Roofing

Fidelity Direct Lending LLC provided debt financing for the transaction

Centre Partners has acquired Quick Roofing, a Dallas-Fort Worth area-based residential and commercial roofing service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Quick’s CEO Eric Armstrong will continue to lead the business alongside the existing management team.

“We are excited to partner with Eric and the Quick management team to continue building the company as it enters its next phase of expansion. Quick is the ideal platform investment, given its consistent track record of organic growth and successful entry into new markets, along with an industry leading reputation and market share in favorable geographies,” said Daniel Brinkenhoff, a managing director at Centre Partners in a statement. “The roofing industry is characterized by long-term secular tailwinds based on an aging housing stock and chronic underbuilding, as well as high levels of fragmentation that provides a foundation for Quick’s continued organic and acquisition-driven growth.”

Fidelity Direct Lending LLC provided debt financing for the transaction.

Quick Roofing was founded in 1984.

Based in New York and Los Angeles, Centre Partners invested in the middle market. Founded in 1986, Centre Partners has invested over $2.6 billion of equity capital in more than 90 transactions across the consumer, business services and healthcare sectors.