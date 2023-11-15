Century Park-backed MCCi scoops up govtech firm GovBuilt

Based in Los Angeles, Century Park invests in the middle market

MCCi, a portfolio company of Century Park Capital Partners, has acquired Manhattan, Kansas-based GovBuilt, a low-code/no-code case management platform for government agencies. No financial terms were disclosed.

MCCi is a business process automation company.

On the deal, Tony Trevino, a partner with Century Park, said in a statement, “With their product and customer-centric approach, GovBuilt is a great example of the type of partner we are looking to add to the MCCi platform. We’re excited to continue broadening MCCi’s portfolio of technology solutions with the goal of better serving local government agencies across the U.S.”

Based in Los Angeles, Century Park invests in the middle market. The firm was founded in 2000.