Century Park-backed Pivotal Drive completes merger with business services firm Nova CPM

Pivotal Drive, a portfolio company of Century Park Capital Partners, has closed its merger with Nova CPM, a Georgia-based provider of corporate performance management consulting and support services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the merger, Tony Trevino, partner at Century Park, said in a statement, “We’re excited to have Pivotal Drive join forces with the Nova CPM team as we continue to scale our delivery capabilities around OneStream applications for our enterprise customer base. We eagerly look forward to the exceptional outcomes that we believe can be accomplished through the combined efforts of Nova CPM and Pivotal Drive.”

Based in Los Angeles, Century Park invests in middle market companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2000.