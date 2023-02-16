Cerberus-backed 3Z Brands buys mattress company Nolah Sleep

Arizona and New York-based 3Z is a provider of sleep products.

Nolah will continue to operate under its independent brand name

Nolah was founded in 2016 by Daniel Galle and Anna Hjoellund

Based in New York City, Cerberus specializes in distressed investing

3Z Brands, which is backed by Cerberus Capital Management, has acquired mattress company Nolah Sleep. No financial terms were discloesd.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nolah to our 3Z family as we continue our mission of providing the best mattresses and sleep offerings,” said John Merwin, CEO of 3Z Brands, in a statement. “Nolah is widely recognized for its innovative materials, technological expertise, and superior customer experiences. The brand is a great fit for our industry-leading DTC platform and we look forward to supporting its continued growth with our world-class, vertically-integrated capabilities.”

