Cerberus-backed ECI acquires manufacturing and engineering services firm MRG

Mike Balsei serves as CEO of ECI

Electrical Components International, a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, has acquired Manufacturing Resource Group Inc, a Norwood, Massachusetts-based provider of manufacturing and in-house engineering services. No financial terms were disclosed.

ECI is a supplier of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets.

MRG was founded in 1988.

“Businesses across sectors are investing in warehouse automation technologies to enhance processes and meet accelerated e-commerce demand,” said Mike Balsei, CEO of ECI in a statement. “MRG is a proven leader in the automation market with sophisticated capabilities and longstanding customer relationships. This partnership will enable MRG to benefit from ECI’s infrastructure and aligns with our strategy of expansion in high-growth segments. We’re thrilled to welcome the MRG team to our ECI family as we continue to build on our trusted reputation across the globe.”

ECI was founded in 1953.

Headquartered in New York City, Cerberus Capital was established in 1992.