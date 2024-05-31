PE Deals

Cerberus buys Calspan’s hypersonic and defense test systems from TransDigm

As a result of this acquisition, Cerberus has formed North Wind, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based supplier of hypersonic test infrastructure, systems and services.

