Cerberus recruits Keough as managing director for its real estate platform

Cerberus Capital Management has named Michael Keough as a managing director to lead capital raising and investor partnerships in the Western U.S. for the firm’s real estate platform.

“We’ve built trusted relationships with our investors across North America over the past three decades and look forward to deepening those partnerships with Mike’s leadership,” said Lee Millstein, president of Cerberus Global Investments and global head of real estate in a statement. “The opportunities we are seeing play to the strengths of our multi-strategy real estate platform. We’ll continue to leverage our experience, infrastructure, and operational capabilities to create an edge for our investors.”

Most recently, Keough was a partner at Headlands Capital, where he led business development and investor relations and assisted in the origination of secondary market transactions. From 2015 to 2021, Keough was a managing director at DWS (formerly Deutsche Asset Management/RREEF), where he served most recently as head of the core institutional client group. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management as well as Invesco, where he managed fundraising from public fund clients across the Western U.S.

Founded in 1992, Cerberus has about $60 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies.