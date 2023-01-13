Champlain Capital acquires promotional products distributor iPROMOTEu

iPROMOTEu was a portfolio company of Align Capital Partners.

BlackArch Partners was financial advisor to iPROMOTEu on the deal

iPROMOTEu was founded in 1999

Champlain targets U.S. lower middle-market companies

Champlain Capital has acquired Wayland, Massachusetts-based iPROMOTEu, a promotional products distributor. No financial terms were dislcosed.

iPROMOTEu was a portfolio company of Align Capital Partners.

iPROMOTEu serves more than 1,100 independent promotional products distributors and their salespeople in the U.S. and Canada.

BlackArch Partners was financial advisor to iPROMOTEu on the deal.

iPROMOTEu was founded in 1999.

ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP invests in the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors.

Champlain targets U.S. lower middle-market companies.