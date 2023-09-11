Charger hires Parks as managing director

In addition to Parks, Charger has also hired Audrey Chambers as a new associate to its investment team and Yoni Sassoon as vice president of finance.

Charger Investment Partners has hired Karen Parks as a managing director.

In this role, Parks will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and leading investments, as well as supporting the portfolio and contributing to the firm’s strategic direction.

Most recently, she was a principal at Gallant Capital. Prior to Gallant, Parks was a member of the investment team at Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

On the hire, Aaron Perlmutter, one of Charger’s founding partners said in a statement, “We are so excited to welcome Karen as a key leader on our team. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing Karen’s natural ability to build long lasting relationships and her growth as a strategic thinker. With Karen on board, we further Charger’s commitment to our limited partners of operational excellence. Together, we will continue to drive our firm’s mission, delivering value to our portfolio companies and investors.”

In addition to Parks, Charger has also hired Audrey Chambers as a new associate to its investment team and Yoni Sassoon as vice president of finance.

Prior to Charger, Chambers was a professional at Bain & Company while Sassoon held vice president of finance roles at OpenGate Capital and Avante Capital Partners.

Based in El Segundo, California, Charger Investment Partners invests in small and mid-sized companies primarily in the industrial, services, and consumer industries.