Charger Investment Partners snaps up manufacturer SBG

As a result of this deal, Blue Point Capital Partners is exiting SBG.

SBG is the parent company of SASE Company and Bartell Global

Massumi + Consoli LLP acted as legal advisor to Charger and BlackArch Partners served as the investment banking advisor to SBG

Based in El Segundo, California, Charger Investment Partners invests in mid-sized companies primarily in the industrial, services, and consumer industries

Charger Investment Partners has acquired SBG, a Rockford, Tennessee-based maker of consumables and highly specialized equipment used in the maintenance, conversion, and placement of polished concrete flooring. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of this deal, Blue Point Capital Partners is exiting SBG.

SBG is the parent company of SASE Company and Bartell Global.

“We are excited to continue SBG’s remarkable heritage in the fast-growing polished concrete sector,” said Aaron Perlmutter, co-founder and partner at Charger in a statement. “SBG’s talented leadership team has built an exceptional platform, and we look forward to providing the resources to capitalize on the numerous growth opportunities ahead.”

Massumi + Consoli LLP acted as legal advisor to Charger and BlackArch Partners served as the investment banking advisor to SBG.

Based in El Segundo, California, Charger Investment Partners invests in mid-sized companies primarily in the industrial, services, and consumer industries.