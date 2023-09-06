Charlesbank-backed Neptune Retail Solutions completes buyout of media tech firm Quotient Technology

Quotient’s clients include Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft

Neptune Retail Solutions, a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners, has closed its previously announced acquisition of Quotient Technology Inc, a Salt Lake City-based digital promotions and media technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Neptune Retail Solutions is a retail marketing firm.

On the deal, William E. Redmond, Jr, CEO of Neptune, said in a statement, “We are excited to close on this accretive acquisition and are beginning the integration of Quotient technology, systems, products and infrastructure today.”

Quotient clients’ include Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm was founded in 1998.