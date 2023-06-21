Charlesbank-backed Neptune Retail to scoop up media tech firm Quotient Technology

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Neptune is an omnichannel retail marketing company

Neptune’s CEO William E. Redmond, Jr will be CEO of the combined Neptune/Quotient business

The transaction has an aggregate equity value of approximately $430 million

Neptune Retail Solutions, which is backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire Salt Lake City-based Quotient Technology, a digital promotions and media tech company.

“Quotient’s merger into Neptune unites two retail marketing innovators and represents a milestone that builds on our successful May 2020 carve-out of News America Marketing, and the transformative operational focus and growth spearheaded by Bill Redmond that created Neptune as it exists today,” said Brandon White, managing director of Charlesbank in a statement.

Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisor to Quotient, and Paul Hastings LLP is acting as legal counsel.

PJT Partners is serving as financial advisor to Neptune, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP are acting as legal counsel.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners invests in the middle market.