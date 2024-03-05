Charlesbank Capital buys alternative student transportation platform EverDriven

Harris Williams & Co. served as financial advisor to EverDriven on the transaction while William Blair acted as financial advisor to Charlesbank

Charlesbank Capital Partners has acquired EverDriven Technologies, a Colorado-based alternative student transportation platform. The seller was Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

“EverDriven represents an entrepreneurial and mission-driven company, with a proven track record of applying tech-enabled solutions to address the complex challenges of alternative student transportation,” said Pedro Vaz, a managing director at Charlesbank in a statement.

Harris Williams & Co. served as financial advisor to EverDriven on the transaction. Houlihan Lokey served as advisor to EverDriven’s board of directors. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal advisor to EverDriven. William Blair acted as financial advisor to Charlesbank, with Ropes & Gray LLP serving as legal advisor.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has more than $17 billion of capital raised since inception.