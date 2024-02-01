Charlesbank invests in investment advisors’ financial partner Rise Growth Partners

With capital from Charlesbank and Rise management, Rise will seek to acquire significant minority stakes in select RIA firms.

Charlesbank Capital Partners has provided a $250 million commitment to Rise Growth Partners, an Austin-based financial partner for investment advisors.

On the deal, Joe Duran, executive managing partner of Rise, said in a statement, “Joining forces with Charlesbank marks a significant milestone for our firm. Their team emphasizes integrity, collaboration, and excellence, all qualities that resonate deeply with our ethos. As we embark on this journey to transform the wealth management industry for the better, we’re confident we have the right capital partners in our corner. We are excited for what we can accomplish together.”

Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor to Rise in conjunction with the transaction. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel to Charlesbank, and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP provided legal counsel to Rise.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception.