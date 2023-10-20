Charlesbank invests in Petra Funds Group

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023

Charlesbank has made a majority investment in Petra Funds Group, a fund administrator serving private investment firms. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Petra founders and management team remain significant shareholders alongside Charlesbank.

Founded in 2021, Petra is led by co-founders and Managing Partners Stephen Coats and Peter Haskopoulos, together with Managing Partners John Collins and Paul Winters.

Charlesbank’s investment will be used by Petra to accelerate its growth and for personnel hiring.

“We believe that Petra represents the next generation of fund administration,” said David Katz, a managing director at Charlesbank in a statement. “Petra offers a unique, comprehensive value proposition with its highly experienced personnel, consistent client focus, technology enablement, and talent-centric mindset, which have been driving industry-leading revenue growth and employee satisfaction.”

PL Advisors served as financial advisor to Petra on the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel to Petra while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel to Charlesbank.

Petra has offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and Boston and administers funds and structures totaling more than $110 billion in assets.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has raised more than $15 billion of capital since inception.