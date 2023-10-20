Charlesbank scoops up Petra Funds, plus Capstone forecasts strong automotive aftermarket rebound

Private equity deals drop 40 percent for the first three quarters of the year.

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

It’s Obey Martin Manayiti here with the newsletter.

We are capping off the week with a look at Capstone Partners’ October 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Sector Update that noted a couple of reasons why drivers are keeping old vehicles on the road, which in turn is opening opportunities for investors in the automotive aftermarket.

I will close with some feedback from PEI’s Operating Partners Forum New York 2023 held this week. But first, let’s look at the latest from Charlesbank Capital Partners, which is investing in Petra Funds Group, a fund administrator working with private equity and debt firms.

Fund administrator

Charlesbank Capital Partners has made a majority investment in Petra Funds Group, a fund administrator serving private investment firms. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Founded in 2021, Petra is led by co-founders and managing partners Stephen Coats and Peter Haskopoulos, together with managing partners John Collins and Paul Winters. The Petra founders and management team remain significant shareholders.

Petra will use the investment to accelerate its growth and for personnel hiring.

“We believe that Petra represents the next generation of fund administration,” said David Katz, a managing director at Charlesbank, in a statement. “Petra offers a unique, comprehensive value proposition with its highly experienced personnel, consistent client focus, technology enablement, and talent-centric mindset, which have been driving industry-leading revenue growth and employee satisfaction.”

Auto-aftermarket

Capstone Partners, a middle market investment banking firm, released its October 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Sector Update, which highlighted that M&A volume in the sector has dropped to 230 transactions year to date from 310 deals over the same period last year.

“However, sector deal volume is expected to accelerate in the coming quarters and through 2024 as broader M&A markets emerge from a relative trough in dealmaking,” read the report.

Higher borrowing costs and vehicle prices were identified as factors forcing drivers to keep old cars on the road. Older cars have inherently led to greater demand for nondiscretionary aftermarket replacement parts and services, the report noted.

I rounded up some of the recent deals that we noted at PE Hub in this sector.

Heartwood Partners-backed High Bar Brands acquired Dieter’s Accessories, a Cambridge, Ontario-based maker of heavy-duty truck parts and stainless-steel accessories.

Palladium Equity Partners, along with its joint venture affiliate Palladium Heritage, in July partnered with management to create Collision Auto Parts, a distributor of aftermarket automotive collision repair parts serving markets in the Western US.

Subsequently, Collision went on to acquire three automotive aftermarket collision repair part companies, which are National Auto Parts, NAP San Diego and National Auto Parts-Oakland. Collision operates six distribution facilities.

Also in July, Kinderhook Industries acquired Continental Auto Parts, a Newark, New Jersey-based distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts to multi-shop operators and independent collision shops.

In June, Horsepower Automotive, a portfolio company of Huron Capital, acquired Flatline Van Company, a Portland, Oregon-based designer of parts and accessories for vans.

Smooth operators

With global private equity deals down 40 percent for the first three quarters of the year, many private equity firms have been turning inward, looking to get the most out of their existing portfolio companies.

Value creation has become the name of the game. To that end, more than 700 people attended PEI’s Operating Partners Forum New York 2023 earlier this week.

My PE Hub colleagues MK Flynn, Michael Schoeck, Rafael Canton and I all spent time at the Forum.

Many speakers encouraged the operating partners attending to ensure that their value creation approaches are in synch with the investment strategies.

“Get aligned with the deal team, understand the investment strategy, then worry about value,” urged one speaker.

“It’s the deal team that owns the portfolio company from cradle to grave,” another pointed out.

Artificial intelligence received a fair amount of attention.

Speaking during a panel titled, “The new paradigm of performance improvement: new vs. old levers and the future of value creation,” Jill Wight, managing director and operating partner at Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, cited AI as a viable tool for operating partners to improve operational efficiency in PE-backed portfolio companies ranging from software technology to brick and mortar retail establishments.

“In my experience business leaders have to make about 12 to 15 business decisions a day with a higher than 50 percent failure rate given limited information, not enough time to consider options,” said Markus Lahrkamp, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal’s Private Equity Performance Improvement Group. “Predictive analytics can help increase that percentage significantly by providing better and timely information to make a decision.”

We expect to see more collaborations between deal teams and operating partners – and more embracing of technology in the value creation process – and PE Hub will be covering these trends more in the upcoming weeks and months.

That’s it for this week.

Craig McGlashan will be back with the newsletter on Monday.

Have a nice long weekend,

Obey