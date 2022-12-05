Charterhouse-backed AMTIVO Group buys auditing services firm Orion Registrar

Based in Kent, England, AMTIVO is a provider of accredited certification, training and technology-enabled services

AMTIVO Group, a portfolio company of Charterhouse Capital Partners, has acquired Arvada, Colorado-based Orion Registrar, a provider of auditing and certification services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Kent, England, AMTIVO is a provider of accredited certification, training and technology-enabled services, specializing in management system certification.

Generational Equity advised Orion Registrar on the sale.

“It was a very competitive process with many interested parties,” said Generational Equity’s Comroe on the deal. “AMTIVO Group was the best fit, and we are excited to watch the companies grow together in the future.”

Based in London, CCP invests in mid-market European companies.