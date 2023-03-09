Charterhouse Capital parts with Tarsus

Charterhouse acquired Tarsus in 2019

Charterhouse Capital Partners has sold its portfolio company Tarsus Group, an international B2B events group, to Informa for an enterprise value of $940 million, in a combination of cash and shares.

Tarsus is headquartered in London and has operations in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Charterhouse acquired Tarsus in 2019.

Charterhouse assisted in the expansion of the Tarsus’ portfolio, with 24 new event launches and 11 targeted acquisitions, according to a release.

“We are strong believers in the continued recovery of the trade show industry,” said Robert Leeming, partner at Charterhouse. “Informa is very well placed to capitalise on such growth prospects, and we look forward to being supportive shareholders in the coming years.”

Informa will assist in Tarsus’ expansion plans and support global growth across its target market segments, the release stated.

Charterhouse Capital is a private equity firm that invests in mid-market European companies across the services, healthcare, specialised industrials, and consumer sectors. The firm targets transactions with an enterprise value of between €200 million and €1.5 billion.

Informa is an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge business based in London.