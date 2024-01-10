Charterhouse invests in sports marketing agency Two Circles

Bruin Capital has exited as a result of this transaction.

Founded in 2011, Two Circles manages and analyses fan data on behalf of clients

Bruin targets sports, media, entertainment, marketing, technology companies

Charterhouse invests in Western European mid-market companies

Charterhouse Capital Partners has made an investment in London-based Two Circles, a sports marketing company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bruin Capital has exited as a result of this transaction.

Founded in 2011, Two Circles manages and analyses fan data on behalf of clients.

Charterhouse’s investment in Two Circles is its fourth new investment in the last 12 months, following its recent investments in Kids&Us in Spain, France Valley in France, and Labomar in Italy.

On the transaction, Chris Warren, a partner at Charterhouse said in a statement, “We are excited to be partnering with the exceptional team at Two Circles to support the Company’s strategic growth ambitions. Two Circles has been on a highly successful journey since its foundation, establishing itself as a leader in the growing global sports market and delivering consistent growth and profitability.”

Charterhouse invests in Western European mid-market companies.

Founded in 2015, Bruin Capital is based in White Plains, New York. The firm targets sports, media, entertainment, marketing, technology companies.