Chicago Pacific Founders promotes Masoudpour to principal

Chicago Pacific Founders has promoted Shayan Masoudpour to principal.

Masoudpour joined CPF in 2017 as a vice president.

On the promotion, CPF founder and managing partner Mary Tolan said in a statement: “Shayan has made meaningful contributions to our firm and to our portfolio investments. Shayan is highly regarded by all of our professionals and partners and we look forward to his continued success and his even greater contributions in the future.”

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, CPF invests in growth companies within value-based care, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled services, and caring for aging populations.