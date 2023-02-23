Chicago Pacific Founders taps Joseph as managing director

In his new role, Joseph will be responsible for supporting CPF's capital raising, investor relations, strategy and product development.

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders focuses on healthcare services

CPF was founded in 2014

Chicago Pacific Founders has named Aaron Joseph as managing director, fund strategy and development.

In his new role, Joseph will be responsible for supporting CPF’s capital raising, investor relations, strategy, and product development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to our firm. His skills in capital markets, strategy, and partnership development will add meaningful value to our investors and our firm,” said Mary Tolan, founder and managing partner of CPF, in a statement.

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders focuses on healthcare services.

CPF was founded in 2014.