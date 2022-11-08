Chimera Capital and Alpha Wave Global collect $2bn for new credit fund

The fund will invest primarily in private loans, with a primary focus on the U.S., Canada, UK, EU, and Australia.

Chimera Capital, an affiliate of Chimera Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based private investment firm, and Alpha Wave Global, an investment company with multiple funds across asset classes, has raised $2 billion for its new credit fund Alpha Wave Private Credit.

The open-ended fund will be jointly managed by Chimera Capital and Alpha Wave Global.

The fund will invest primarily in private loans, with a primary focus on the US, Canada, UK, EU, and Australia.

Syed Basar Shueb, chairman of Chimera Capital, said in a statement, “The first close of our inaugural credit fund represents another key milestone for Chimera, and provides investors with access to the private credit markets globally. Together with our partners at Alpha Wave Global, we bring the expertise and access needed to position the fund for success, and ambition to continue playing an active role in cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for capital solutions.”

Chimera Capital focuses on the alternative asset management space.

Alpha Wave has offices in New York, Miami, London, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Bangalore, Sydney, and Jakarta.