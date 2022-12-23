CHP and Harbert US Real Estate acquire 31 Chicago industrial assets and 2 land sites for over $100m

Steve Roth and Scott Lewis of CBRE Capital Markets facilitated financing for the portfolio.

CHP has bought and sold close to 100 assets, totaling nearly $600 million over the last 10 years

Harbert Management Corporation has about $8.3 billion in regulatory assets under management as of November 30, 2022

Oak Brook, Illinois-based real estate investor Clear Height Properties and Harbert US Real Estate have purchased 31 assets and 2 land sites in the Chicago industrial market for more than $100 million.

Of the 33 assets acquired, most of them are in the Central DuPage submarket. In addition to DuPage County, the remaining properties are located in Cook, Kane and Lake Counties.

“This is a massive and significant transaction by any measure, especially considering it was completed during a period of economic uncertainty in the capital markets,” said Dominic A. Sergi, CEO of Clear Height Properties in a statement. “We’ve had tremendous interest in this portfolio for more than a decade. The completion of this deal demonstrates Clear Height’s persistence, ability to close, and strength in the marketplace.”

