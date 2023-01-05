Churchill amasses $737m for sophomore junior debt fund

Churchill Junior Capital Opportunities Fund II’s investors include pension plans and insurance companies based in Europe and North America

Churchill now deploys more than $1 billion of junior capital per year

Churchill manages more than $46 billion of committed capital

Churchill Asset Management LLC has closed its second junior debt fund at $737 million. The original target was $500 million.

“We are very proud to build upon Churchill’s successful middle market junior capital strategy with our latest offering,” said Jason Strife, senior managing director, head of junior capital & private equity solutions at Churchill, in a statement. “Despite uncertain market conditions, our differentiated deal sourcing approach, flexible junior capital mandate, proven track record and alignment with parent company TIAA continues to resonate with investors and set us apart in the industry. We are incredibly grateful for the strong support received from both new and existing clients across the globe on this capital raise.”

With five offices across the U.S., Churchill has over 140 employees and manages more than $46 billion of committed capital.