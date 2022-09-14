Churchill appoints Loundon as deputy chief risk officer

In this role, Loundon will assist Churchill’s Chief Risk Officer Christopher Cox, in the day-to-day oversight of the risk management team’s functional areas.

Churchill Asset Management has named Carol Loundon as deputy chief risk officer.

In this role, Loundon will assist Churchill’s Chief Risk Officer Christopher Cox in the day-to-day oversight of the risk management team’s functional areas, including valuation, allocation, ESG, data management and reporting.

With over 18 years of financial services experience, Loundon previously served as a managing director in Churchill’s senior lending underwriting and portfolio management group. She is one of the firm’s longest-tenured employees, having worked with Cox and other members of Churchill’s senior management team since 2007.

“Carol’s excellent track record of structuring and monitoring investments throughout various market cycles has been integral to our Firm’s success, and I am delighted to welcome her to this important risk management leadership role,” said Cox in a statement. “Her experience as a respected deal team leader gives her unique insights into our investment philosophy, processes, and procedures, making her an ideal fit for this position. Congratulations to Carol on this well-deserved promotion!”

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With $41 billion of committed capital, Churchill provides first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments and private equity fund commitments.