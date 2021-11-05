Churchill backs CTSI acquisition of AFA

Churchill Asset Management has provided financing to back Corbett Technology Solutions’ acquisition of AFA Protective Systems Inc. No financial terms were disclosed. Churchill was the lead arranger and administrative agent on the financing. AFA is an operating alarm company. CTSI is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners.

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY, November 5, 2021 – Churchill Asset Management (“Churchill”) today announced that it served as Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent in support of Wind Point Partners’ (“Wind Point”) acquisition of AFA Protective Systems, Inc. (“AFA”) on behalf of platform company Corbett Technology Solutions Inc. (“CTSI” or the “Company”).

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chantilly, VA, CTSI delivers customer-centric, scalable technology solutions and services that drive unmatched business outcomes. CTSI has decades of experience crafting solutions that address current needs by integrating intelligent systems and advanced services by tapping into the combined expertise of the strongest technical teams in the industry. CTSI provides the healthcare, education, commercial and government industries across the Mid-Atlantic region with highly engineered communications, collaboration, and security solutions. Additional information can be found at www.ctsi-usa.com.

Established in 1873, AFA is the oldest continuously operating alarm company in the United States, with offices throughout the East Coast and with service capability throughout the country through its National Accounts Division. Additional information can be found at www.afap.com.

“The combination of CTSI with AFA forms a specialized platform that utilizes exclusive vendor and customer relationships to achieve vast scale, further expanding upon the Company’s successful series of attractive acquisitions in the security, fire and safety industries,” said Randy Schwimmer, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Senior Lending at Churchill. “We are pleased to provide ongoing support for CTSI as Wind Point continues to grow the Company by making strategic acquisitions of complementary businesses in this space.”

The financing of CTSI marks the sixth transaction which Churchill’s senior lending team has completed in support of Wind Point Partners, a Chicago, IL-based private equity firm focused on middle-market companies.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With $33 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, best in class execution and investment are driven by more than 100 professionals in New York, Charlotte and Chicago. More information can be found at www.churchillam.com