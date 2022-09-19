Churchill supports BPOC’s buyout of Praxis Packaging Solutions

Churchill is an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen, the asset manager of TIAA

Churchill has $41 billion of committed capital

Founded in 1996, BPOC invests in healthcare companies

Churchill Asset Management has made an investment to back BPOC’s acquisition of Praxis Packaging Solutions, a contract packager. No financial terms were disclosed.

Praxis primarily serves OTC and prescription pharmaceutical, medical device, animal health, and health & beauty customers.

“Praxis has an attractive target market with a differentiated, full-service packaging platform and loyal customer base,” said Anne Philpott, a managing director on Churchill’s private equity & junior capital team, in a statement. “We believe BPOC is the ideal strategic partner for Praxis and are looking forward to working with their team to enhance Praxis’ market position and capabilities.”

Churchill is an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA). Churchill has $41 billion of committed capital.

Founded in 1996, BPOC invests in healthcare companies. BPOC has raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion.