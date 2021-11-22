Churchill supports Frontenac’s RCG acquisition

Churchill Asset Management is backing Frontenac's buyout of RCG, a provider of digital transformation consulting and managed services for Fortune 1000 customers across the financial services, insurance, consumer and healthcare sectors.

Charlotte, NC, November 22, 2021 – Churchill Asset Management (“Churchill”) today announced a direct investment in support of Frontenac in their acquisition of RCG Global Services (“RCG” or the “Company”). RCG is a provider of digital transformation consulting and managed services for Fortune 1000 customers across the financial services, insurance, consumer and healthcare sectors. Founded in 1974, the Company provides full service digital transformation capabilities starting with strategy road-mapping, build and implementation and product sustainment.

“RCG’s expertise and differentiated platform utilizes both an on-shore and off-shore delivery model which has cultivated blue chip customer relationships,” said Davis Westbrook, a Senior Associate on Churchill’s Private Equity & Junior Capital team. “RCG is in an industry experiencing strong market tailwinds as Fortune 100 companies and SMBs are investing notably in digital transformation. We are confident in Frontenac’s ability to add value and are excited about this partnership.”

This represents the second transaction Churchill’s Private Equity & Junior Capital team has completed in support of Frontenac, a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market businesses in the consumer, services and industrial sectors.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With $33 billion of committed capital, Churchill provides first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, best in class execution and investment are driven by more than 100 professionals in New York, Charlotte and Chicago. More information can be found at www.churchillam.com.