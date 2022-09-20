Churchill supports Gryphon Investor’s recap of Heartland Veterinary Partners

Churchill is an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen, the asset manager of TIAA.

Churchill Asset Management has made a debt investment to back Gryphon Investors‘ recapitalization of Chicago-based Heartland Veterinary Partners, a provider of veterinary support services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Heartland is a strategic platform investment for Gryphon, as the company continues executing accretive acquisitions and is a Top 10 national player with significant scale and density in multiple attractive geographies,” said Michael Chiulli, a principal on Churchill’s private equity & junior capital team, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the Gryphon team as they have implemented multiple value creation opportunities for Heartland.”

Churchill is an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen, the asset manager of TIAA. Churchill has $41 billion of committed capital.

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors backs middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2021, Gryphon has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million.