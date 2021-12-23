Churchill recently provided a credit facility to back Incline Equity’s buyout of Specialty Products & Insulation, according to source familiar with the transaction. No financial terms were disclosed. Churchill was the lead left arranger and administrative agent on the financing. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Specialty Products & Insulation is a distributor and fabricator of mechanical insulation and complementary products for commercial, industrial and residential/other markets.
Churchill supports Incline’s acquisition of Specialty Products & Insulation
