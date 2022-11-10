CI Capital-backed Arch Amenities taps Grey as SVP of spa

Rockville, Maryland-based Arch Amenities Group is a provider of amenity management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties.

Arch Amenities Group, which is backed by CI Capital Partners, has named Susan Grey as senior vice president of spa.

Rockville, Maryland-based Arch Amenities Group is a provider of amenity management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, including spas, fitness centers, meetings and events spaces, pools and private clubs.

In her new role, Grey will be responsible for leading the creation of wellness programs within Arch’s spa division and across the organization.

Barry Goldstein, Arch CEO said in a statement, “Susan’s expertise in spa operations and revenue generation, along with her proven ability to build high-performance cross-disciplinary teams, will be key to our success in the wellness sector. Her new role ensures that we have a world-class team in place as we continue to grow.”

Grey formerly was vice president of operations for The Well. Prior to that, she served private equity firm L Catterton and its portfolio company, Steiner Leisure Limited, in roles of increasing responsibility leading to regional vice president, spa operations. Earlier in her career, Grey worked as a general manager of the Bliss Soho Spa in New York before becoming an area manager and director of spa operations for Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide.