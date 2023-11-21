Cibus Capital sells Spain’s Innoliva to Fiera Comox Partners

Innoliva produces extra virgin olive oil, organic extra virgin olive oil, table olives and almonds across more than 8,300 hectares in Spain and Portugal

Cibus Capital has sold Innoliva Group, a Spanish extra virgin olive oil producer and processor, to Fiera Comox Partners. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Established in 2005, Innoliva has its headquartered in Seville. The company produces extra virgin olive oil, organic extra virgin olive oil, table olives and almonds across more than 8,300 hectares (ha) in Spain and Portugal.

Cibus, a London-based investment advisor to the Cibus funds, acquired Innoliva in October 2017. The sale is the first majority-owned exit from a Cibus-advised strategy.

Innoliva has almost doubled its footprint from around 4,300ha to more than 8,300ha of diversified products, including olives, almonds, table olives and 2,300ha of organic olive oil production under Cibus’ ownership.

“Under the direction of its world-class management team, Innoliva is now a leading Iberian extra virgin olive oil producer and one of the largest producers of premium organic olive oil globally,” said Rob Appleby, founder and chief investment officer, Cibus, in a statement. “There remains substantial potential for growth within the company.”

Fiera Comox, a private investment firm focused on agriculture, timberland, private equity and private credit strategies, is an affiliate of Canadian asset manager Fiera Capital Corp. Fiera Capital is based in Montreal.

Advisers to Cibus Strategy in the sale process include Lazard as financial adviser and Uría Menéndez as legal adviser, with KPMG supporting throughout the due diligence process. Advisers to Fiera Comox in the acquisition process include Linklaters as legal adviser.